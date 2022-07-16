Nita Strauss Joins Demi Lovato’s Backing Band After Withdrawal From Touring w/ Alice Cooper

Following her exit from touring with Alice Cooper's band and the cancellation of her planned solo run, guitarist Nita Strauss has confirmed that she has signed on as a member of pop rock singer/songwriter Demi Lovato‘s backing band.

You can watch the former Alice Cooper guitarist performing as a member of Lovato‘s backing band during a live appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!‘ below.

Strauss is expected to spend the rest of the year touring with Lovato, who will be releasing her new allegedly pop punk oriented album “Holy Fvck” on August 19th, 2022.