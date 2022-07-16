Jason Richardson & Luke Holland Premiere New Music Video “Sparrow” - Featuring Cellist Tina Guo

Guitarist Jason Richardson (All That Remains, ex-Chelsea Grin, etc.) premieres a new music video for his and drummer Luke Holland‘s (ex-The Word Alive) new track “Sparrow“. The single finds them both joined by cellist Tina Guo, taken from their new studio full-length “II“, out in stores now.





Richardson and Holland will be playing an album release show at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA on July 21st, 2022. Night Verses will open the show.