Jason Richardson & Luke Holland Premiere New Music Video “Sparrow” - Featuring Cellist Tina Guo
Guitarist Jason Richardson (All That Remains, ex-Chelsea Grin, etc.) premieres a new music video for his and drummer Luke Holland‘s (ex-The Word Alive) new track “Sparrow“. The single finds them both joined by cellist Tina Guo, taken from their new studio full-length “II“, out in stores now.
Richardson and Holland will be playing an album release show at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA on July 21st, 2022. Night Verses will open the show.
