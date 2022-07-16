Becoming The Archetype Premiere “The Remnant”
Technical death metal band Becoming The Archetype premiere another advance track named “The Remnant“ from their upcoming comeback outing “Children Of The Great Extinction“. An August 26th release has been slated for that studio album by Solid State.
Check out now "The Remnant" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
