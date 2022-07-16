Headline News
Former Manowar Guitarist Karl Logan Sentenced To 5 And A Half Years For Child Pornography Possession
Ex-Manowar guitarist Karl Logan, has been sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison for possession of child pornography.
Judge Max Cogburn Jr. handed down the sentence this past Monday, July 11th, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office told The Charlotte Observer on Friday. The sentencing came 2 years after 57-year-old Charlotte man admitted to downloading the pornography. He remains free until the federal Bureau of Prisons assigns him a lockup, and Cogburn allowed him to self-report to prison, the court spokeswoman told the press.
It was told that the videos Karl Logan was found to be in possession of involved girls between the ages of 4 and 12-years-old engaging in various sexual acts with unidentified men, with signs of apparent physical abuse also present.
Manowar expelled Logan after his 2018 arrest by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The case was transferred to federal court, where a grand jury indicted Logan in 2019 on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography, according to court documents. He originally faced up to 25 years in prison.
