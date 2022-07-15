Report

Mystic Festival 2022 Day One

Band Photo: Opeth (?)

After some sightseeing around Gdansk during the early part of the day, I headed over to the Gdansk Shipyard for first “official” day of Mystic Festival. As I got closer to the festival grounds, I noticed there were definitely more people going to the festival today. It now felt like a traditional European metal festival to me. The Main Stage had also now opened up for the headliners. Additionally, there were more food and drink vendors near said stage which was really convenient.

The first band I caught was Norway’s Kvelertak. This was my first time seeing them and I was really surprised by the energy they exude live. Frontman Ivar Nikolaisen was multitasking singing while balancing a full microphone stand in one hand and smoking and holding a bottle of wine in the other. The amazing thing was that nothing was ever dropped or spilled while he plowed through the first two songs of their set like it was nothing. Unfortunately, after I photographed the first three songs, I had to head over to the Main Stage to catch Mastodon. I'll definitely check out Kvelertak live in the future.

The crowd had already started filling in the open area in front of the Main Stage for Mastodon by the time I arrived. If I remember correctly, Mastodon was the replacement band for Gojira when they dropped off the pre-pandemic line-up. Mastodon was a worthy replacement and played some of their older material in the beginning of their set. That was great because honestly, I can’t stand the band they’ve become over the last few albums. They’ve also never been the most exciting band to watch live and today was no exception.

Next up was one of the bands I was most looking forward to throughout the whole festival, Heilung. If you’ve never seen this band live before, how can I describe it to you other than it’s a religious experience. Between the stage setup, the ceremonious rituals and last but not least, their music; there is nothing else like it in regards to live shows right now. They started off their set with some material that I wasn’t familiar with (probably new material), but ended their set with songs off their much acclaimed “Futha” album. I’m excited for the new album which will be released later this year.

I finished the night in the photo pit for Opeth. I’ve never really gotten into this band and tonight didn’t change my opinion either. Their crowd though is very loyal to them and they had a huge turnout at the Main Stage. However, it became somewhat evident that lead guitarist/vocalist, Mikael Åkerfeldt, likes to tell stories between just about every song and the crowd just wants him to play instead. As I walked out the front gates of Mystic Festival that night, I could have sworn he was still talking…