Mantar Shares New Music Video "Grim Reaping"

"Pain Is Forever And This Is The End," the anticipated new full-length from German metal duo Mantar, is out TODAY on Metal Blade Records.

Earning critical accolades both stateside and abroad, Decibel Magazine hails a, “burning Molotov cocktail of black metal, sludgy hardcore, and classic metal hooks,” adding, “their latest studio album may be their best yet.” Rock Hard writes, “'Pain Is Forever…' skillfully keeps the balance between brute destructive fury and dense atmosphere in widescreen format with real underground hit potential,” while Metal Injection champions the band’s, “thicker grooves, anthemic refrains, head nodding rhythms and a greater exploitation of the fist-in-the-air-ology school of songwriting.”

In celebration of the release of "Pain Is Forever And This Is The End," today Mantar unleashes a new video for "Grim Reaping." Offers guitarist/vocalist Hanno Klänhardt of the track, "‘Grim Reaping’ is about the simple insight that you cannot win life. No matter what you do, what you try... death remains the great unifier. And in death we will be genuine and pure."