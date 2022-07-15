Sun Eater Premiere New Single "Cosmic Hegemony" From Upcoming New Album "Vermin"
French brutal death metal unit Sun Eater premiere a new single entitled “Cosmic Hegemony”, taken from their upcoming new album "Vermin". The record will be out in stores August 18, 2022 via Miasma Records and Vomit Your Shirt.
Check out now "Cosmic Hegemony" streaming via YouTube for you below.
