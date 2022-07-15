Six Feet Under’s Chris Barnes Thinks The Abbott Brothers Would Be Rolling Over In Their Graves About 2023 Pantera Reunion
Current Six Feet Under, and former Cannibal Corpse frontman Chris Barnes has concisely reacted on the forthcoming Pantera reunion tour.
In case you missed it: Billboard - citing a source close to the reunited outfit - have reported that Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (Anthrax) have been confirmed to be the live take over the roles of Pantera’s late guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott and drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott.
Barnes posted the below animated gif concerning that matter via his Twitter:
The gif shows a body falling out of a coffin from the movie ‘Bad Grandpa‘.
