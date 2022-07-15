Demon Hunter Premiere New Single “Defense Mechanism” - Soulfly’s Max Cavalera Guests

Band Photo: Sepultura (?)

Demon Hunter‘s have once again joined forces with a special guest: On their latest advance track named “Defense Mechanism“, Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy) has his guest spot. The new single is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

The band‘s twelfth full-length release “Exile“ will be out on September 09th via Weapons MFG.







Demon Hunter will be out on the road again in support of that effort, with the below dates being booked:

09/09 Joliet, IL – The Forge

09/10 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

09/11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest

09/12 Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs

09/13 Warrendale, PA – Jergels

09/14 Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre

09/15 Sauget, IL – Pop’s

09/16 Fort Wayne, IN – Pierre’s

09/17 Shippensburg, PA – Uprise Fest

09/18 Ashville, NC – Orange Peel

09/20 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

09/21 Austin, TX – Come And Take It

09/22 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

09/23 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

09/24 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest