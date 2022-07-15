Demon Hunter Premiere New Single “Defense Mechanism” - Soulfly’s Max Cavalera Guests
Demon Hunter‘s have once again joined forces with a special guest: On their latest advance track named “Defense Mechanism“, Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy) has his guest spot. The new single is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
The band‘s twelfth full-length release “Exile“ will be out on September 09th via Weapons MFG.
Demon Hunter will be out on the road again in support of that effort, with the below dates being booked:
09/09 Joliet, IL – The Forge
09/10 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
09/11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest
09/12 Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs
09/13 Warrendale, PA – Jergels
09/14 Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre
09/15 Sauget, IL – Pop’s
09/16 Fort Wayne, IN – Pierre’s
09/17 Shippensburg, PA – Uprise Fest
09/18 Ashville, NC – Orange Peel
09/20 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
09/21 Austin, TX – Come And Take It
09/22 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
09/23 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
09/24 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest
