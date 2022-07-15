KEN mode Premiere New Music Video “But They Respect My Tactics”

A new KEN mode track and music video titled “But They Respect My Tactics” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. It is taken from the group’s upcoming studio full-length “Null“, which will be released on September 23rd.





Tells guitarist/vocalist Jesse Matthewson:

“Do you ever feel like your heroes have become parodies of a former version of themselves? Does it even matter? As long as there is chatter online, and we keep you online making noise, the narrative itself is meaningless. What matters is that we’re collecting your data and advertising to you and, in the broad scope of the human experience, all of this will only be a footnote as well.”

The band have booked the below shows:

w/ Vile Creature and Mares Of Thrace:

09/23 Winnipeg, MB – The Goodwill Social Club

09/24 Saskatoon, SK – Amigos Cantina

09/25 Calgary, AB – The Palomino Smokehouse

09/26 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Temple

w/ Metz & Young Widows:

10/30 Denton, TX – No Coast Fest