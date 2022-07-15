Vended (Feat. The Sons Of Slipknot Members) Premiere New Single “Ded To Me”

Vended premiere their new single “Ded To Me” ahead of their impending European/UK summer run. The band features the sons of Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor and M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan. Guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki and bassist Jeramiah Pugh complete the band's lineup. You can check out the new track streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

“This song is non forgiving and uncompromising, we’re back and better than ever. This is a straight fuck you.”



Vended will be out on the road supporting Slipknot ,Lamb Of God as well as Kreator on select dates.

w/ Slipknot & Jinjer:

07/20 Bucharest, ROM – Romexpo

07/21 Plovdiv, BUL – Hills Of Rock

07/23 Athens, GRE – Release Festival

07/26 Villafranca di Verona, ITA – Castello Scaligero

07/27 Graz, AUT – Messe Open Air (no Jinjer)

07/28 Prague, CZE – O2 Arena

07/30 Oberhausen, GER – Knotfest Germany

08/01 Geneva, SWI – Arena

08/04 Alicante, SPA – Leyendas Del Rock

08/06 Wacken, GER – Wacken Open Air

08/07 Gdansk, POL – Ergo Arena

With Lamb Of God & Kreator:

08/09 Kranj, SLO – Supenva Open Air

08/10 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra

Vended:

08/13 Kortrijk, BEL – Alcatraz Festival

08/14 Derbyshire, UK – Bloodstock

08/15 London, UK – The Black Heart

08/17 Bournemouth, UK – The Anvil

08/19 Dinkelsbuhl, GER – Summer Breeze Festival

08/20 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo Metalfest

08/21 Saint-Nolff, FRA – Motocultor Festival