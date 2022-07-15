Vended (Feat. The Sons Of Slipknot Members) Premiere New Single “Ded To Me”
Vended premiere their new single “Ded To Me” ahead of their impending European/UK summer run. The band features the sons of Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor and M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan. Guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki and bassist Jeramiah Pugh complete the band's lineup. You can check out the new track streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
“This song is non forgiving and uncompromising, we’re back and better than ever. This is a straight fuck you.”
Vended will be out on the road supporting Slipknot ,Lamb Of God as well as Kreator on select dates.
w/ Slipknot & Jinjer:
07/20 Bucharest, ROM – Romexpo
07/21 Plovdiv, BUL – Hills Of Rock
07/23 Athens, GRE – Release Festival
07/26 Villafranca di Verona, ITA – Castello Scaligero
07/27 Graz, AUT – Messe Open Air (no Jinjer)
07/28 Prague, CZE – O2 Arena
07/30 Oberhausen, GER – Knotfest Germany
08/01 Geneva, SWI – Arena
08/04 Alicante, SPA – Leyendas Del Rock
08/06 Wacken, GER – Wacken Open Air
08/07 Gdansk, POL – Ergo Arena
With Lamb Of God & Kreator:
08/09 Kranj, SLO – Supenva Open Air
08/10 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra
Vended:
08/13 Kortrijk, BEL – Alcatraz Festival
08/14 Derbyshire, UK – Bloodstock
08/15 London, UK – The Black Heart
08/17 Bournemouth, UK – The Anvil
08/19 Dinkelsbuhl, GER – Summer Breeze Festival
08/20 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo Metalfest
08/21 Saint-Nolff, FRA – Motocultor Festival
