Headline News

Surviving Members Of Pantera To Reunite With Guests For 2023 Tour

According to Billboard, surviving members of Pantera Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown are to reunite for a tour next year to celebrate the band's music.

"We are thrilled to be working with such an iconic band and bringing their music back to the fans," said agent Peter Pappalardo.

There has been no official announcement on the band's social media as of writing, nor has there been any official word on who could be replacing the deceased Abbott Brothers, Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell, though there has been much speculation that Charlie Benante of Anthrax will be behind the drum kit, while longtime choice Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) will take the place of his noted friend Darrell Abbott.