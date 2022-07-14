Vomit Forth Debuts New Music Video "Seething Malevolence"
Connecticut-based Northeast death metal powerhouse Vomit Forth have just released their new music video for their title track "Seething Malevolence" today via Century Media Records. You can check it out below.
"‘Seething Malevolence‘ is a declaration of war against a world we hate for hating us,” states VOMIT FORTH vocalist Kane Gelaznik about the track. “We‘ve never fit in anywhere and we made music for people who felt the same way. We‘re too hardcore for death metal and too death metal for hardcore so we decided to make the hardest death metal song in hardcore and the hardest hardcore song in death metal. We aren‘t afraid to be who we are and we won‘t ever stop. For anyone who is pissed off and feels alone. This is for you."
