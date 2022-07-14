Krisiun Posts New Music "Swords Into Flesh" Online

Brazil’s kings of death metal Armageddon Krisiun continue to pre-promote their upcoming new studio album “Mortem Solis," to be released on July 29th, 2022 via Century Media Records.

Today, Krisiun launches a new single entitled "Swords into Flesh," which can be seen in video directed by Estevam Romera below.

For Krisiun’s 12th studio album, the trio - brothers Alex Camargo (bass/vocals), Max Kolesne (drums) and Moyses Kolesne (guitars) - recorded their new material locally at Family Mob Studio (Ratos De Porão, Crypta) in São Paulo, Brazil and mixed/Mastered with Mark Lewis (Kataklysm, Deicide, The Black Dahlia Murder, etc.) in Nashville, Tennessee. “Mortem Solis” comes with artwork (To be seen above!) designed by Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Venom, Dark Funeral) and this is the album’s track-listing:

1. Sworn Enemies

2. Serpent Messiah

3. Swords into Flesh

4. Necronomical

5. Tomb of the Nameless

6. Dawn Sun Carnage (Intro)

7. Temple of the Abattoir

8. War Blood Hammer

9. As Angels Burn

10. Worm God