Conan Shares New Music Video "Righteous Alliance"

Following their much acclaimed 2018 full-length, "Existential Void Guardian," and their Live at Freak Valley record released just last year, England‘s doom metal masters Conan strike back again! The trio‘s fifth studio album, entitled "Evidence Of Immortality", drops August 19, 2022 via Napalm Records.

As first album singles showcase, Conan's upcoming magnum opus will overrun you like a steamroller. The British kings of brutally heavy slowness push their down-tuned axes and cranked pedals to the limit, crushing ears and minds when huge, rumbling chords and malevolent riffs muscle their way in over lances of infinite distortion and drums that pummel and thunder like the hands of a god against the gates of hell.

Following their previously released first album single "Levitation Hoax," today the band has unleashed a brand new, colossal track and music video! “Righteous Alliance” emphasizes that Conan are the masters of their craft, while Jon Davis spits his lyrics over the uber-synchronized power chord changes and tempo shifts of the unholy trio of bass, drums and guitar.

"’Righteous Alliance’ is another track that we have been playing live," guitarist and singer Jon Davis comments. "It is all about war, and the hopelessness of it. However, a hero is coming and just as death is imminent, an unflinching saviour enters the fray and the day is saved, for now.

"We were keen to include some fan footage from over the years, thankfully they came through so thanks to everyone for being a part of it."