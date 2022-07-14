Dark Watch Premiere New Lyric Video For "Taweret; Primordial Womb" From Latest EP "Cosmo-Deus"

Seattle, Washington-based deathcore duo Dark Watch premiere a new lyric video for "Taweret; Primordial Womb", taken from their latest EP "Cosmo-Deus", out in stores now via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Taweret; Primordial Womb" streaming via YouTube for you below.