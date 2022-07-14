Dissentience Premiere New Lyric Video For "Clinical Psychosis" From New Album "Empire Anatomy"



Bethelem, PA-based quartet Dissentience premiere their single and lyric video "Clinical Psychosis", taken from their recently released album "Empire Anatomy", available on Bandcamp.

Comment Dissentience:

"Thanks to Corey Pierce for helping once again with production, to Alan Douches for mastering the record, and to Matt Menafro of Peach Pie Sound for engineering, mixing, and assisting with production on Empire Anatomy."