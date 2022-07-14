Hexis Premiere New Song "Amissus" From Upcoming New Album "Aeternum"

Denmark’s post black metal quartet Hexis premiere a new single and music video for “Amissus”, taken from their upcoming new album "Aeternum", which will be out in stores August 26th via Debemur Morti Productions. The new effort was recorded, mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman in Sweden.

Check out now "Amissus" streaming via YouTube for you below.



