Russian Circles Premiere New Track “Betrayal”

Another single from instrumental post-metal outfit Russian Circles‘ upcoming studio full-length “Gnosis” has premiered online and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The album is scheduled for an August 19th release date by Sargent House.

You can catch the band live at the below booked dates:

09/15 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

09/17 Denver, CO – Gothic

09/18 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

09/20 Seattle, WA – Croc Showroom

09/21 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

09/23 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

09/24 Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

09/25 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

09/26 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

09/29 Austin, TX – Empire Garage

09/30 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

10/01 Memphis, TN – Growlers

w/ Rezn:

10/27 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

10/28 Louisville, KY – Headliner’s

10/29 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

10/30 Orlando, FL – The Social

11/01 Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

11/02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

11/04 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

11/05 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

11/06 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

11/08 Boston, MA – The Sinclair

11/09 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

11/10 Toronto, ON – Opera

11/11 Detroit, MI – El Club

11/12 Chicago, IL – Metro

w/ Cult Of Luna & Svalbard:

03/17 Copenhagen, DEN – Vega

03/18 Berlin, GER – Huxleys

03/19 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

03/20 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli

03/21 Brussels, BEL – AB

03/22 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia

03/23 Stuttgart, GER – Wizemann

03/24 Lausanne, SWI – Les Docks

03/25 Ljubljana, SLO – Kino Siska

03/27 Vienna, AUT – Arena

03/28 Munich, GER – Muffathalle

03/29 Prague, CZE – Roxy

03/30 Krakow, POL – Studio

03/31 Warsaw, POL – Progresja