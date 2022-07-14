Russian Circles Premiere New Track “Betrayal”
Another single from instrumental post-metal outfit Russian Circles‘ upcoming studio full-length “Gnosis” has premiered online and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The album is scheduled for an August 19th release date by Sargent House.
You can catch the band live at the below booked dates:
09/15 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
09/17 Denver, CO – Gothic
09/18 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
09/20 Seattle, WA – Croc Showroom
09/21 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
09/23 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
09/24 Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall
09/25 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent
09/26 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
09/29 Austin, TX – Empire Garage
09/30 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
10/01 Memphis, TN – Growlers
w/ Rezn:
10/27 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
10/28 Louisville, KY – Headliner’s
10/29 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
10/30 Orlando, FL – The Social
11/01 Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle
11/02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
11/04 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
11/05 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
11/06 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
11/08 Boston, MA – The Sinclair
11/09 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
11/10 Toronto, ON – Opera
11/11 Detroit, MI – El Club
11/12 Chicago, IL – Metro
w/ Cult Of Luna & Svalbard:
03/17 Copenhagen, DEN – Vega
03/18 Berlin, GER – Huxleys
03/19 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
03/20 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli
03/21 Brussels, BEL – AB
03/22 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia
03/23 Stuttgart, GER – Wizemann
03/24 Lausanne, SWI – Les Docks
03/25 Ljubljana, SLO – Kino Siska
03/27 Vienna, AUT – Arena
03/28 Munich, GER – Muffathalle
03/29 Prague, CZE – Roxy
03/30 Krakow, POL – Studio
03/31 Warsaw, POL – Progresja
