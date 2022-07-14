Orthodox Premiere New Single & Music Video “Cave In”

Nashville metal outfit Orthodox premiere a new track and music video by the name of “Cave In” as the latest advance track from their upcoming studio full-length “Learning To Dissolve“. Century Media will release the group’s new record on August 19th, 2022.

Tells frontman Adam Easterling:

“This song is about the frequent, unending desire to give up on whatever it is you’re building, simply because you don’t feel what you create can compare to what you’ve witnessed.”