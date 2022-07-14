Orthodox Premiere New Single & Music Video “Cave In”
Nashville metal outfit Orthodox premiere a new track and music video by the name of “Cave In” as the latest advance track from their upcoming studio full-length “Learning To Dissolve“. Century Media will release the group’s new record on August 19th, 2022.
Tells frontman Adam Easterling:
“This song is about the frequent, unending desire to give up on whatever it is you’re building, simply because you don’t feel what you create can compare to what you’ve witnessed.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Dieth (Ex-Megadeth, Decapitated) Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Russian Circles Premiere New Track "Betrayal"
0 Comments on "Orthodox Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.