Former Megadeth, Decapitated & Entombed A.D. Members Launch New Death Metal Band Dieth

Band Photo: Megadeth (?)

Ex-Megadeth bassist/vocalist David Ellefson has joined the new death and thrash metal band, Dieth. The lineup is completed with Guilherme Miranda (ex-Entombed A.D.) on guitars and former Decapitated drummer Michal Lysejko.

The trio's debut track and music video named ‘In The Hall Of The Hanging Serpents” has premiered online and is streaming via YouTube for you now below.





Comments Miranda:

“It has been so much happening lately (in life), feeling the need to express ourselves accordingly. Create something new, have a fresh start. Personally, it was a matter of life or death to come back playing music. To do something truly meaningful and finally cope with the anger and grief. Sometimes you have to die inside to be reborn. This is what Dieth represents, a new sonic driving force that leave the past behind.”

Adds Ellefson:

“The three of us have all been recognized in our respective bands and careers but at some point, we had to close the door on those exploits to let something new begin and now we have found it in Dieth. In fact, the name itself is about dying to one’s past so that something new can spring forth to create the next chapter of life. And, that is a connection the three of us hold in common.”

Says Lysejko:

“For me, Dieth is awakening from a creative lethargy, with the full feeling that the time has come. The lightness with which Dieth‘s music flows from us, combining our inspirations and experiences into a whole, is proof of this. The fact that the band was formed in the Tri-City I come from has a symbolic meaning for me.”