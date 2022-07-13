Rotheads Premiere New Song "Gore Coffin" From Upcoming New Album "Slither In Slime"

Romanian death metal outfit Rotheads premiere a new song named “Gore Coffin”, taken from their upcoming new album "Slither In Slime", which will be out in stores on July 25th via Memento Mori.

Check out now "Gore Coffin" streaming via YouTube for you below.



