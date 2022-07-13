Abest Premiere New Song & Music Video "Molten Husk" From Upcoming New Album
German post-metal band Abest premiere a new song entitled “Molten Husk”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The record was again recorded by Jan Oberg (Downfall Of Gaia, Deathrite) and it features contributions by Denise (Tuliips), Lars (Sun Worship, Ultha) and Yannick (Farson). It is set for release on August 19th via Moment of Collapse Records.
Check out now "Molten Husk" streaming via YouTube for you below.
