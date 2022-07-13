Mastodon Premiere New Music Video For “More Than I Could Chew”

Progressive metal outfit Mastodon premiere a new official music video for their latest single, “More Than I Could Chew“, taken from the band's eighth studio full-length 2021’s “Hushed And Grim“.

The band will be out on the road again with Ghost and Spiritbox in late August, hitting the below cities:

08/26 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

08/27 Tucson, AZ – Tucson Convention Center Arena

08/30 Austin, TX – Moody Center

08/31 Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Arena

09/02 Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena

09/03 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

09/04 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

09/06 Tampa, FL – Yuengling Arena

09/09 Trenton, NJ – CURE Insurance Arena

09/10 Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

09/12 Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center

09/13 Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

09/15 Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

09/16 Laval, QC – Place Bell

09/17 Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum

09/19 Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center

09/20 Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre

09/21 Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

Only Mastodon:

09/25 Birmingham, AL – Sloss Furnaces (‘Furnace Fest‘)