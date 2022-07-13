Mastodon Premiere New Music Video For “More Than I Could Chew”
Progressive metal outfit Mastodon premiere a new official music video for their latest single, “More Than I Could Chew“, taken from the band's eighth studio full-length 2021’s “Hushed And Grim“.
The band will be out on the road again with Ghost and Spiritbox in late August, hitting the below cities:
08/26 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
08/27 Tucson, AZ – Tucson Convention Center Arena
08/30 Austin, TX – Moody Center
08/31 Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Arena
09/02 Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena
09/03 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
09/04 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
09/06 Tampa, FL – Yuengling Arena
09/09 Trenton, NJ – CURE Insurance Arena
09/10 Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
09/12 Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center
09/13 Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center
09/15 Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
09/16 Laval, QC – Place Bell
09/17 Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum
09/19 Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center
09/20 Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre
09/21 Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena
Only Mastodon:
09/25 Birmingham, AL – Sloss Furnaces (‘Furnace Fest‘)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Architects Premiere New Single “Tear Gas”
- Next Article:
Abest Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Mastodon Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.