Architects Premiere New Single “Tear Gas” From Upcoming New Album "The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit"

UK metalcore band Architects announced first details for their tenth studio full-length. The outfit's new album “The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit” will be released on October 21st via Epitaph Records.

A first single from it named “Tear Gas“ is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The band’s own drummer/programmer Dan Searle took on the directorial duties for the music video.

Comments frontman Sam Carter on the new outing:

“This one feels more live, more exciting and more fun – it has that energy. We wanted it to be a lot more industrial and electronic.”

01 – “deep fake”

02 – “tear gas”

03 – “spit the bone”

04 – “burn down my house”

05 – “living is killing us”

06 – “when we were young”

07 – “doomscrolling”

08 – “born again pessimist”

09 – “a new moral low ground”

10 – “all the love in the world”

11 – “be very afraid”

This fall will see Architects out headlining North America with We Came As Romans and Like Moths To Flames as support:

09/06 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue (no We Came As Romans)

09/08 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave (no We Came As Romans)

09/09 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

09/10 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

09/12 Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe

09/13 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre & Ballroom

09/15 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

09/16 Toronto, ON – Rebel

09/17 Montreal, QC – MTelus

09/20 Boston, MA – House Of Blues

09/21 New York, NY – Terminal 5

09/22 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

09/23 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

09/25 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life (Architects only)

09/26 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa (no We Came As Romans)

09/27 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

09/30 Atlanta, GA – Heaven, The Masquerade

10/01 Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

10/03 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

10/04 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

10/06 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

10/07 Los Angeles, CA – The Novo By Microsoft

10/09 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock (Architects only)