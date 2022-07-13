"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Architects Premiere New Single “Tear Gas” From Upcoming New Album "The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit"

posted Jul 13, 2022

UK metalcore band Architects announced first details for their tenth studio full-length. The outfit's new album “The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit” will be released on October 21st via Epitaph Records.

A first single from it named “Tear Gas“ is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The band’s own drummer/programmer Dan Searle took on the directorial duties for the music video.

Comments frontman Sam Carter on the new outing:

“This one feels more live, more exciting and more fun – it has that energy. We wanted it to be a lot more industrial and electronic.”

01 – “deep fake”
02 – “tear gas”
03 – “spit the bone”
04 – “burn down my house”
05 – “living is killing us”
06 – “when we were young”
07 – “doomscrolling”
08 – “born again pessimist”
09 – “a new moral low ground”
10 – “all the love in the world”
11 – “be very afraid”

This fall will see Architects out headlining North America with We Came As Romans and Like Moths To Flames as support:

09/06 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue (no We Came As Romans)
09/08 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave (no We Came As Romans)
09/09 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
09/10 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
09/12 Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe
09/13 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre & Ballroom
09/15 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
09/16 Toronto, ON – Rebel
09/17 Montreal, QC – MTelus
09/20 Boston, MA – House Of Blues
09/21 New York, NY – Terminal 5
09/22 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
09/23 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
09/25 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life (Architects only)
09/26 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa (no We Came As Romans)
09/27 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
09/30 Atlanta, GA – Heaven, The Masquerade
10/01 Tampa, FL – Jannus Live
10/03 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
10/04 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
10/06 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
10/07 Los Angeles, CA – The Novo By Microsoft
10/09 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock (Architects only)

