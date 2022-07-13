Ether Coven (Remembering Never) Premiere New Music Video “Of Might & Failure”

Ether Coven (Remembering Never) premiere “Of Might & Failure” as the second advance track from their forthcoming new outing “The Relationshio Between The Hammer And The Nail“. Bird Of Ill Omen and Fistula frontman Shane Post guests on this particular song, which arrives alongside the below accompanying music video directed by Matthew Zagorski.





Tells Peter “Mean Pete” Kowalsky:

“This song touches on a few parts of the prison industrial complex; The exploitative nature of using prisoners for labor while paying them next to nothing, killing their opportunities upon release (voting, housing, etc), the history of experimentation of prisoners, the sexual assault that happens in prison (notably from prison admins), cops brutalizing suspects (and the racist history of police.) America is a legalized racket and this is just another arm of it.

Coming from the South Florida hardcore scene, we’ve had a wild array of influences. One of our favorite bands from the area is Bird of Ill Omen. At some point we became casual acquaintances with Shane (from Bird and now Fistula) and it turns out he was a fan of Ether, so it only made sense we asked him to drop some lines and it’s really something incredible. Shane‘s voice is absolutely disgusting and it shows on this song. This was a true childhood dream come true.”

“The Relationshio Between The Hammer And The Nail” is scheduled for an August 05th release date by Good Fight Music and will feature the below guest-filled track list:

01 – “Psalm Of Cancer” (feat. Dwid Hellion, Anthony Crupi)

02 – “Afraid & Suffering” (feat. Daniel Weyandt)

03 – “God Hates Flags” (feat. Tarek Ahmed, Anthony Crupi, Michael Darling)

04 – “Of Might & Failure” (feat. Shane Post)

05 – “The Warmth Of Your Bathwater” (feat. Anthony Crupi)

06 – “Temple Of Wu” (feat. Wu Kowalsky)

07 – “Consequences Of Self” (feat. Howard Jones, Andy Nelson, Anthony Crupi)