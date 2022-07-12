Exclusive
Abigorum Premiere New Lyric Video "Zerbrechlicher kleiner Geist"
Epic black/doom metal duo Abigorum have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new lyric video for "Zerbrechlicher kleiner Geist", taken from their latest album "Vergessene Stille". The record was co-released by Satanath Records (Russia), Duplicate Records (Norway) and Black Blood Records (Germany) in 2021.
A cassette edition (50 copies) is available from Dutch label Void Wanderer Productions (Netherlands).
