Severed By Dawn Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Guillotine" From Upcoming New EP "Product Of Disease"
South Carolina-based deathcore outfit Severed By Dawn premiere a new song and lyric video by the name of “Guillotine”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Product Of Disease", which will be out in stores on July 28, 2022.
Check out now "Guillotine" streaming via YouTube for you below.
