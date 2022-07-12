The 69 Eyes Premiere New Song "Call Me Snake" From Upcoming New EP "Drive"

Finnish band The 69 Eyes return with their new single and John Carpenter-inspired track named "Call Me Snake". The song is taken from the band's forthcoming limited edition vinyl EP "Drive".

Explains frontman Jyrki 69:

“It’s 1997 in John Carpenter’s Escape From New York sci-fi classic and Kurt Russell as Snake Plissken saves the world! These are the thematic elements for ‘Call Me Snake’ and the world will be saved again!”