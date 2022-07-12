Teethgrinder Premiere New Single "Our Falling Species" From Upcoming New Album "Dystopia"
The Netherlands-based Teethgrinder premiere a new song entitled “Our Falling Species”, taken from their upcoming new album "Dystopia", which comes out via Lifeforce Records on September 2nd, 2022.
Check out now "Our Falling Species" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Stick To Your Guns Premiere New Single & Video
- Next Article:
The 69 Eyes Premiere New Song "Call Me Snake"
0 Comments on "Teethgrinder Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.