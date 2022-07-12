Stick To Your Guns Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hush” - Announce Headlining Tour With Kublai Khan TX, Belmont, Etc.
Californian hardcore outfit Stick To Your Guns premiere their new song named “Hush” on YouTube and Spotify, as the latest advance track from their impending new studio full-length “Spectre“, due out on July 29th via Pure Noise Records. A new official music video for the new single is streaming for you below as well.
The band will be out on a North American headlining run with Kublai Khan TX, Belmont, Koyo and Foreign Hands. You can catch them on the below booked dates:
09/01 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
09/02 Portland, OR – Bossanova
09/03 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
09/05 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
09/06 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater
09/07 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
09/08 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
09/09 Louisville, KY – Portal
09/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest
09/11 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
09/12 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage
09/13 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
09/14 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
09/15 Toronto, ON – Opera House
09/16 Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD
09/17 Quebec City, QC – Envol & Macadam Fest
09/20 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
09/21 Orlando, FL – The Abbey
09/22 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly
09/23 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
09/25 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest
09/27 Austin, TX – Mohawk
09/28 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
09/30 Mesa, AZ – The Nile
10/01 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
