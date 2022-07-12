"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Stick To Your Guns Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hush” - Announce Headlining Tour With Kublai Khan TX, Belmont, Etc.

posted Jul 12, 2022 at 2:20 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Californian hardcore outfit Stick To Your Guns premiere their new song named “Hush” on YouTube and Spotify, as the latest advance track from their impending new studio full-length “Spectre“, due out on July 29th via Pure Noise Records. A new official music video for the new single is streaming for you below as well.

The band will be out on a North American headlining run with Kublai Khan TX, Belmont, Koyo and Foreign Hands. You can catch them on the below booked dates:

09/01 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
09/02 Portland, OR – Bossanova
09/03 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
09/05 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
09/06 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater
09/07 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
09/08 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
09/09 Louisville, KY – Portal
09/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest
09/11 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
09/12 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage
09/13 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
09/14 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
09/15 Toronto, ON – Opera House
09/16 Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD
09/17 Quebec City, QC – Envol & Macadam Fest
09/20 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
09/21 Orlando, FL – The Abbey
09/22 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly
09/23 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
09/25 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest
09/27 Austin, TX – Mohawk
09/28 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
09/30 Mesa, AZ – The Nile
10/01 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Stick To Your Guns Premiere New Single & Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 