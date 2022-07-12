Stick To Your Guns Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hush” - Announce Headlining Tour With Kublai Khan TX, Belmont, Etc.

Californian hardcore outfit Stick To Your Guns premiere their new song named “Hush” on YouTube and Spotify, as the latest advance track from their impending new studio full-length “Spectre“, due out on July 29th via Pure Noise Records. A new official music video for the new single is streaming for you below as well.

The band will be out on a North American headlining run with Kublai Khan TX, Belmont, Koyo and Foreign Hands. You can catch them on the below booked dates:

09/01 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

09/02 Portland, OR – Bossanova

09/03 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

09/05 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

09/06 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

09/07 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

09/08 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

09/09 Louisville, KY – Portal

09/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest

09/11 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

09/12 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

09/13 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

09/14 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

09/15 Toronto, ON – Opera House

09/16 Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD

09/17 Quebec City, QC – Envol & Macadam Fest

09/20 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

09/21 Orlando, FL – The Abbey

09/22 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly

09/23 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

09/25 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

09/27 Austin, TX – Mohawk

09/28 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

09/30 Mesa, AZ – The Nile

10/01 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues