Exclusive

The Saw Premiere New Track "'Cause I Don't Like To Lose" From Upcoming New Album "Nothing But Darkness"

The Saw have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "'Cause I Don't Like To Lose", taken from their impending new album "Nothing But Darkness", which will be co-released by Satanath Records and Grimm Distribution on July 30th, 2022.

Check out now "'Cause I Don't Like To Lose" streaming via YouTube for you now below.