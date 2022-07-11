Just For Fun
See: Metallica Paying Tribute To Eddie Munson's "The Hellfire Club" With New ‘Stranger Things’-‘Duet’-Clip
Metallica are paying tribute to “Master Of Puppets” being featured in the recently premiered season finale of Netflix‘s series ‘Stranger Things‘ season four. All four members of the thrash metal band appear in the below streaming video wearing the ‘Hellfire Club’ - Eddie Munson‘s fictional Dungeons & Dragons club - shirts, playing along to the crucial scene featuring their track in the season finale.
Since being featured in the series, the track has seen a massive resurgence on the charts. It has also been revealed that ‘Stranger Things‘ creators The Duffer Brothers penned the scene with the that very track in mind.
