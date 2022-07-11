Plague Years Premiere New Music Video “Suffer”

Detroit death thrash band Plague Years have released their new EP “All Will Suffer“ past Friday. An accompanying official music video for the song “Suffer” from it has premiered online, streaming now via YouTube for you below.

Explains guitarist Eric Lauder:

“We wanted this record to be a darker and heavier version of ourselves, trying to blur the line even more between thrash and death metal. ‘All Will Suffer‘ is relentless from start to finish and is a prelude of what’s to come.”