Thrash metal veterans Testament will be putting out a companion "video album" for their thirteenth studio album “Titans Of Creation”, due out on September 09th through Nuclear Blast.

The below video for the song “Curse Of Osiris” from the outing has premiered online in advance, streaming via YouTube below.

As for just what that will entail, an official press release has shed some light:

‘Today, Testament is proud to announce they will release a Titans Of Creation Video Album on September 9th via Nuclear Blast Records. The limited-edition collectible features performance videos of all the tracks on the record. The footage was compiled at a soundstage in San Francisco and was edited into music video-style clips that will be available on Blu-Ray accompanying the CD with bonus photos and liner notes plus a button and sticker in a longbox. Staying true to the record, the performances feature Gene Hoglan behind the kit! This version will be limited to 6,500 units worldwide.’

Adds frontman Chuck Billy:

“I’m very excited and proud to release the video play through for the Titans of Creation album. We were fortunate enough to have Gene Hoglan on drums before his departure. Now fans can watch us play the entire album in their homes with friends and start their own mosh pit in their living rooms.”

Comments guitarist/vocalist Eric Peterson:

“We are pleased to announce something we have always wanted to do! A performance video for each song on our latest release Titans Of Creation. It almost didn’t happen as we got the news from Gene that he was going to go his separate way, but we left on a good note and we agreed that we should nail this last idea I think it came out really killer & can’t wait for everybody to see it! We kept it simple, and added a couple of visual elements on some songs for a certain vibe of the song, overall great to listen to and watch us jam these new killer songs! Looking forward to doing it again on the next record too!”

This fall you can catch the band back out in North America on another leg of ‘The Bay Strikes Back Tour‘. Exodus and Death Angel will once again join them for that run, which will stop at the following cities:

09/09 Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

09/10 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

09/12 Wichita, KS – Cotillion

09/13 Kansas City, MO – Truman

09/15 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

09/16 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

09/18 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

09/19 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

09/21 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

09/22 Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore

09/23 Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

09/26 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater

09/27 Albany, NY – Empire Live

09/28 Portland, ME – State Theatre

09/30 Montreal, QC – Mtelus

10/01 London, ON – London Music Hall

10/03 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s

10/04 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

10/06 Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

10/08 Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre

10/10 Vancouver, BC – Commodore

10/12 Ventura, CA – Majestic Ventura Theater

10/13 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

10/14 Reno, NV – Cargo

10/15 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic