Imperial Triumphant Premiere New Single & Music Video “Tower Of Glory, City Of Shame”

Avant-garde black metal band Imperial Triumphant premiere their new single “Tower Of Glory, City Of Shame”. An accompanying official music video directed by the band’s own mainman Steve Blanco has emerged as well streaming via YouTube for you now below.

Thegroup’s new studio full-length “Spirit Of Ecstasy” will be released on July 22nd via Century Media.





Comment the band:

“Monolithic events engineered throughout the ages compel great shifts in consciousness. Seemingly coincidental and synchronous points forever alter the landscape. Pigeons gather one by one. Civilization moves through the gateways and in hindsight the obscured vision becomes clearer. Still unknown, however is the truth as all is an illusion with much loss of life and zero accountability. At a certain point there are too many pigeons for the control’s infantile stories to be what they claim.”

You can catch Imperial Triumphant supporting their new record at the below booked dates:

07/29 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

07/30 Youngstown, OH – Into The Darkness Fest

07/31 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

08/10 Jaromer, CZE – Brutal Assault

08/12 Oxfordshire, UK – Supernormal Fest

08/13 Manchester, UK – The White Hotel

08/14 Glasgow, UK – Stereo

08/15 Belfast, IRE – Voodoo

08/16 Dublin, IRE – The Grand Social

08/18 Somerset, UK – ArcTanGent Festival

08/19 London, UK – The Dome

08/20 Mean, BEL – Metal Mean

08/21 Brittany, FRA – Motoculter

08/23 Madrid, SPA – Moby Dick

08/24 Barcelona, SPA – Sala Upload

08/25 Toulon, FRA – L’Helice

08/26 Manotva, ITA – The Academy

08/27 Winterthur, SWI – Gaswerk

08/28 Strasbourg, FRA – La Maison Bleue

08/29 Nijmegen, NET – Merelyn

08/30 Hamburg, GER – Hafenklang

08/31 Aalborg, DEN – 1000 Fryd

09/01 Oslo, NOR – Bla

09/02 Goteborg, SWE – Fangelset

09/03 Copenhagen, DEN – Hotel Cecil

09/08 Leipzig, GER – Bandhaus

09/09 Tel Aviv, ISR – Gagarain

w/ Zeal & Ardor & Sylvaine:

09/11 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

09/12 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

09/13 Cambridge, MA – The Middle East

09/15 Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD

09/16 Toronto, ON – Opera House

09/18 Detroit, MI – El Club

09/19 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

09/20 Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club

09/23 Calgary, AB – Dickens

09/24 Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room

09/26 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

09/27 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

09/28 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

09/10 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

09/03 Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom

09/04 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

09/05 Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

09/07 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone