Imperial Triumphant Premiere New Single & Music Video “Tower Of Glory, City Of Shame”
Avant-garde black metal band Imperial Triumphant premiere their new single “Tower Of Glory, City Of Shame”. An accompanying official music video directed by the band’s own mainman Steve Blanco has emerged as well streaming via YouTube for you now below.
Thegroup’s new studio full-length “Spirit Of Ecstasy” will be released on July 22nd via Century Media.
Comment the band:
“Monolithic events engineered throughout the ages compel great shifts in consciousness. Seemingly coincidental and synchronous points forever alter the landscape. Pigeons gather one by one. Civilization moves through the gateways and in hindsight the obscured vision becomes clearer. Still unknown, however is the truth as all is an illusion with much loss of life and zero accountability. At a certain point there are too many pigeons for the control’s infantile stories to be what they claim.”
You can catch Imperial Triumphant supporting their new record at the below booked dates:
07/29 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
07/30 Youngstown, OH – Into The Darkness Fest
07/31 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall
08/10 Jaromer, CZE – Brutal Assault
08/12 Oxfordshire, UK – Supernormal Fest
08/13 Manchester, UK – The White Hotel
08/14 Glasgow, UK – Stereo
08/15 Belfast, IRE – Voodoo
08/16 Dublin, IRE – The Grand Social
08/18 Somerset, UK – ArcTanGent Festival
08/19 London, UK – The Dome
08/20 Mean, BEL – Metal Mean
08/21 Brittany, FRA – Motoculter
08/23 Madrid, SPA – Moby Dick
08/24 Barcelona, SPA – Sala Upload
08/25 Toulon, FRA – L’Helice
08/26 Manotva, ITA – The Academy
08/27 Winterthur, SWI – Gaswerk
08/28 Strasbourg, FRA – La Maison Bleue
08/29 Nijmegen, NET – Merelyn
08/30 Hamburg, GER – Hafenklang
08/31 Aalborg, DEN – 1000 Fryd
09/01 Oslo, NOR – Bla
09/02 Goteborg, SWE – Fangelset
09/03 Copenhagen, DEN – Hotel Cecil
09/08 Leipzig, GER – Bandhaus
09/09 Tel Aviv, ISR – Gagarain
w/ Zeal & Ardor & Sylvaine:
09/11 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
09/12 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
09/13 Cambridge, MA – The Middle East
09/15 Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD
09/16 Toronto, ON – Opera House
09/18 Detroit, MI – El Club
09/19 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
09/20 Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club
09/23 Calgary, AB – Dickens
09/24 Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room
09/26 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
09/27 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
09/28 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
09/10 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
09/03 Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom
09/04 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
09/05 Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex
09/07 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Dead Tired (Alexisonfire) Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Testament Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Imperial Triumphant Premiere Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.