Carrion Vael Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Devil In Me”
Technical death metal band Carrion Vael premiere their new song and music video “The Devil In Me“, streaming via YouTube for you below. The clip was again directed by Daniel Tilson, with their upcoming album “Abhorrent Obsessions” being slated for an August 12th release date by Unique Leader Records.
