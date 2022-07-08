Phobophilic Premiere New Single & Music Video "Nauseating Despair" From Upcoming Debut Album "Enveloping Absurdity"
Fargo, North Dakota-based death metal quartet Phobophilic premiere a new song entitled “Nauseating Despair”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Enveloping Absurdity". The record will be out in stores September 16 via Prosthetic Records.
Check out now "Nauseating Despair" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tells the press release:
"PHOBOPHILIC are set to release their debut album, titled Enveloping Absurdity, on September 16 via the Los Angeles heavy metal label. The Fargo, North Dakota based death metal group’s first full-length sees the four-piece ruminate on philosophical absurdism, existentialism and human consciousness against a backdrop of suffocatingly minacious death metal.
Drawing from French writers Albert Camus and Jean-Paul Sartre as well as Germany’s Fredrich Nietzche’s strains of philosophical thought, Enveloping Absurdity is a meticulous vivisection of the philosophical self and purpose, as it asks fundamental questions of life’s true meaning."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Phobophilic Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.