Phobophilic Premiere New Single & Music Video "Nauseating Despair" From Upcoming Debut Album "Enveloping Absurdity"

Fargo, North Dakota-based death metal quartet Phobophilic premiere a new song entitled “Nauseating Despair”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Enveloping Absurdity". The record will be out in stores September 16 via Prosthetic Records.

Check out now "Nauseating Despair" streaming via YouTube for you below.





Tells the press release:

"PHOBOPHILIC are set to release their debut album, titled Enveloping Absurdity, on September 16 via the Los Angeles heavy metal label. The Fargo, North Dakota based death metal group’s first full-length sees the four-piece ruminate on philosophical absurdism, existentialism and human consciousness against a backdrop of suffocatingly minacious death metal.

Drawing from French writers Albert Camus and Jean-Paul Sartre as well as Germany’s Fredrich Nietzche’s strains of philosophical thought, Enveloping Absurdity is a meticulous vivisection of the philosophical self and purpose, as it asks fundamental questions of life’s true meaning."