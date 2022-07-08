Escuela Grind Premiere New Song & Music Video "Cliffhanger" From Upcoming New Album "Memory Theater"

Escuela Grind have signed a record deal with their new label home MNRK Heavy. The trio will have their new studio full-length “Memory Theater” out via the label on September 30th, 2022. Kurt Ballou (Converge) produced the album and a first single from it named “Cliffhanger“ has premiered online, accompanied by the below music video on YouTube.

Says frontwoman Katerina Economou:

“‘Cliffhanger‘ is us branching out and including all of our influences into a heavy, danceable song. It’s a perfect representation of all the new things to expect from Escuela Grind. The lyrics are about the people that try to play both sides of the fence, play devil’s advocate and drag you down with them. It’s about fighting crab mentality. This is just a taste of all the killer stuff coming on ‘Memory Theater‘!”