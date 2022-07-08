Soulfly Premiere New Single “Filth Upon Filth”
Soulfly have premiered “Filth Upon Filth” as their latest advance track from their twelfth studio full-length, “Totem“, which Nuclear Blast will release “Totem” on August 05th, 2022. Recording sessions for that album took place at Platinum Underground in Mesa, AZ with Max Cavalera and Arthur Rizk (Code Orange, Cavalera Conspiracy).
Check out the new track streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
