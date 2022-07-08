Islander Premiere New Music Video For “Evil”
Band Photo: Korn (?)
A new official music video for Islander‘s song “Evil” has premiered streaming via YouTube for you below. That track is taken from the band’s guest-filled latest album “It’s Not Easy Being Human“, which features contributions from Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch, P.O.D. vocalist Sonny Sandoval, Zao vocalist Dan Weyandt and Bad Brains frontman HR and many more.
Tells Islander frontman Mikey Carvajal:
“‘Evil‘ is a song about how I feel that a lot of things that are good are being called evil, and a lot of things that evil are being called good. I’ve said it before and I’ll sa
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Defleshed Signs With Metal Blade Records
- Next Article:
Soulfly Premiere New Single "Filth Upon Filth"
0 Comments on "Islander Premiere New Music Video For 'Evil'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.