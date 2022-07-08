"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Islander Premiere New Music Video For “Evil”

posted Jul 8, 2022 at 2:11 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Korn

Band Photo: Korn (?)

A new official music video for Islander‘s song “Evil” has premiered streaming via YouTube for you below. That track is taken from the band’s guest-filled latest album “It’s Not Easy Being Human“, which features contributions from Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch, P.O.D. vocalist Sonny Sandoval, Zao vocalist Dan Weyandt and Bad Brains frontman HR and many more.


Tells Islander frontman Mikey Carvajal:

“‘Evil‘ is a song about how I feel that a lot of things that are good are being called evil, and a lot of things that evil are being called good. I’ve said it before and I’ll sa

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Islander Premiere New Music Video For 'Evil'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 