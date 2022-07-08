Islander Premiere New Music Video For “Evil”

Band Photo: Korn (?)

A new official music video for Islander‘s song “Evil” has premiered streaming via YouTube for you below. That track is taken from the band’s guest-filled latest album “It’s Not Easy Being Human“, which features contributions from Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch, P.O.D. vocalist Sonny Sandoval, Zao vocalist Dan Weyandt and Bad Brains frontman HR and many more.





Tells Islander frontman Mikey Carvajal:

“‘Evil‘ is a song about how I feel that a lot of things that are good are being called evil, and a lot of things that evil are being called good. I’ve said it before and I’ll sa