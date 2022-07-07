Defleshed Signs With Metal Blade Records; New Album "Grind Over Matter" Due In October

Band Photo: Defleshed (?)

Metal Blade is proud to welcome Defleshed to its Worldwide roster. From the mid-90s to 2005, Sweden‘s Defleshed churned out a hot blend of thrash, death metal and grindcore, marking themselves as one of the most vital bands in all three of those genres. Having run out of inspiration and wanting to try other things they called it a day the same year they released their fifth album Reclaim The Beat, and ever since fans have hollered for their reunion. In 2021 they got what they were asking for when the band‘s core lineup - guitarist Lars Löfven, drummer Matte Modin and bassist/vocalist Gustaf Jorde - got back together. They released the Fleshless And Wild single the same year and are now looking forward to releasing another full-length in the fall!

Comments Defleshed: "We are excited to announce that Metal Blade will be releasing our first album in 17 years, 'Grind Over Matter!' Having been fans of bands on this label since our teenage years, it's an honour to be added to their roster. Earlier this year we recorded 11 songs with Lawrence Mackrory at Rorysound in Uppsala, Sweden, which we are thrilled to share with you in the fall. Fast forward!"

"Grind Over Matter" will be released October 28th via Metal Blade Records. Stay tuned for the first videos and singles to drop over the summer!