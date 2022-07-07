Fallujah Shares New Lyric Video "Embrace Oblivion"
Bay Area masters of atmospheric technical death metal Fallujah have revealed the next single, "Embrace Oblivion," featuring Katie Thompson, from the band's eagerly awaited 5th studio album, "Empyrean," that's out September 9th via Nuclear Blast.
Watch the visualizer for "Embrace Oblivion" below.
Commenting on the single, vocalist Kyle Schaefer says:
"'Embrace Oblivion' is about accepting change on a personal level, and trusting in your ability to adapt and grow from events that may seem destructive in the short-term. Sometimes we need to break down our own established structures in order to build something better in their place."
