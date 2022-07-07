Interview
Mantar Vocalist Hanno Klänhard Tells All About New Album, "Pain Is Forever And This Is The End," Intense Recording Sessions And More
Over the past eight years, German musicians Hanno Klänhard and Erinç Sakarya, collectively known as Mantar, have wreaked aural havoc. So far, the band has released three studio albums, an EP and an eight song covers record entitled, "Grungetown Hooligans II" (so called because the original recordings were erased,) but next week, on July 15th, the duo will unleash their fourth full length album, "Pain Is Forever And This Is The End," an extraordinary ten song journey into not only the minds of the creators, but the depths of humanity and Earth itself.
To find out more about this incredible album, how it nearly led to their dissolution, signing with Metal Blade Records, music videos, lyrics and so much more, Metal Underground caught up with Hanno Klänhard for a deep conversation. You can check it out below.
