Splintered Throne Release New Single "Morning Star Rising"

Splintered Throne have unleashed their new single, "Morning Star Rising". A power metal ballad that harkens back to the horn-raising days of Dio, Manowar and Helloween, "Morning Star Rising" carries a message of hope in dark times. This is the second single to land ahead of Splintered Throne's upcoming album "The Greater Good of Man".

You can see the lyric video here: