Witchery Premiere New Song & Music Video "Witching Hour" From Upcoming New Album "Nightside"

Witchery premiere their new advance track "Witching Hour" alongside a music video helmed by Martin Hultgren. The track is taken from the forthcoming conceptual album "Nightside" due out in stores onJuly 22, 2022 via Century Media Records.

Comments the band's guitarist Jensen:

"And so, the 'Witching Hour' has finally arrived…This, the opening track of the new concept album Nightside, kicks off a story of unreal nightmares, demonic possession, inquisitional witches' trials and then dives into the really dark stuff.

First try for us to create a concept album and we are very happy with how it turned out. We worked hard at creating songs that followed the dramaturgy of the story (which was more work than we ever realized, but a challenged we accepted and overcame!). We're pretty sure that 'Popecrusher', and now 'Witching Hour', will pique your interest in hearing the full story of Nightside!"