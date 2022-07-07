Revocation Premiere New Song & Music Video "Diabolical Majesty" From Upcoming New Album "Netherheaven" - Announce North American Tour w/ Krisiun Etc.

Technical death metal outfit Revocation will release their eighth studio full-length “Netherheaven” on September 09th through Metal Blade Records. Today the band premiere a new single and music video from it titled “Diabolical Majesty”, streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tells vocalist/guitarist Dave Davidson:

“It’s always hard choosing the first single off of a new album, but we felt that ‘Diabolical Majesty‘ really captures the mood of ‘Netherheaven‘ overall. It’s a thrashing, death metal ripper that’s got a little something for everyone, whether you’re the first one to activate a circle pit at a show or if you just like to bang your fucking head. The music video was filmed by our good friends Dave Brodsky and Allison Woest, and they’ve once again outdone themselves on this one! Special thanks to the Sk8 Liborius crew for letting us rage in their space for a couple days.

Lyrically, ‘Diabolical Majesty‘ was inspired by the Satanic Temple’s ongoing struggle with the religious right and their battle to display the statue of the Baphomet in the face of censorship and legal action. To quote American author Chris Hedges, ‘The merger of the corporatists with the Christian right is the marrying of Godzilla to Frankenstein.’ These words ring even truer now that extremist Christian politicians have begun imposing their authoritarian rule as they seek to completely undo the separation of church and state.”

Adds bassist Brett Bamberger:

“Filming for ‘Diabolical Majesty‘ hyped me up on every level! You can’t beat ripping a video with the crew WHILE having a session and several Busch Waters. Skating at Liborius reminded me of my first time checking out SPOT & Asbury Park when I was a kid. I don’t think I’ve even seen a vert ramp since those days since I’ve always been a tech dawg! It was really special to be able to combine all my beloved passions in the sesh & hope you all enjoy it as much as I did!”

Adds Davidson:

“We’re definitely in more of a death metal mindset than on earlier albums in our catalog. We’re focusing on how we can write the best death metal-centric album that we possibly can while still pushing our boundaries. The new songs on ‘Netherheaven‘ are evil and sinister but also have a progressive element to them to keep things interesting. It’s got our stamp on it, no question.”

Notable among the album’s nine included songs is the closing track “Re-Crucified“, which will feature guest spots from Cannibal Corpse vocalist George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher and Trevor Strnad, the late frontman of The Black Dahlia Murder.

“Netherheaven” track-list:

01 – “Diabolical Majesty”

02 – “Lessons In Occult Theft”

03 – “Nihilistic Violence”

04 – “Strange And Eternal”

05 – “Galleries Of Morbid Artistry”

06. – “The 9th Chasm”

07 – “Godforsaken”

08 – “The Intervening Abyss Of Untold Aeons”

09 – “Re-Crucified” (feat. Trevor Strnad & George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher)

The band will be out on a North American headlining tour with Krisiun, Alluvial and Inoculation, supporting their new record on the below booked dates:

09/09 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

09/10 Montreal, QC – Les Foufounes Electriques

09/11 Quebec City, QC – La Source de la Martiniere

09/13 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

09/14 Cambridge, MA – Middle East

09/15 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.

09/16 Baltimore, MD – The Metro Gallery

09/17 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

09/18 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

09/19 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)

09/20 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug

09/21 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street

09/23 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

09/24 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

09/25 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

09/27 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

09/28 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

09/29 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

09/30 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

10/01 Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Vets Hall

10/03 Portland, OR – Dante’s

10/04 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

10/06 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

10/07 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

10/08 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove

10/09 Sioux Falls, SD – Bigs Bar

10/11 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

10/12 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s Rock Club

10/13 Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary 2

10/14 Cleveland, OH – No Class

10/15 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

10/16 Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave