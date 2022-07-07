Norma Jean Premiere New Single “Spearmint Revolt”

Norma Jean premiere another new advance track titled “Spearmint Revolt“ taken from the group’s upcoming ninth studio full-length, “Deathrattle Sing For Me“. Solid State Records have an August 12th release slated for that record.

Tells frontman Cory Brandan:

“There is no editing stage. Every edit is a new creation, and some songs write themselves. This song was thrown out, retrieved, reworked, and thrown out again a few times. After almost abandoning it completely, it wasn’t the song that needed to change — but our view of what kind of song it truly was.”

There is a lot of [guitarist] Grayson [Stewart] on this album, and I’ve never seen him more determined to make a statement than with what he writes than with this track. This song ended up coining a new common phrase in the Norma Jean camp: ‘It had to be off the album before it could be on it.’ Abandoning this song forced us to make it work in a much more desperate way.

The title and chorus lyrics are a tribute to the ’90s music we grew up with and how some bands would make some of their heaviest songs and name them something that forces you to view it differently. It seemed fitting for what this song went through, and it ended up naming the album: ‘Deathrattle Sing For Me‘.”

Adds lead guitarist Grayson Stewart:

“I wanted this song to be an example of how much ground Norma Jean can cover within a single song — while still making it sound cohesive.”

You can catch Norma Jean live supporting their new album at the following dates:

w/ Idle Threat:

08/13 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

08/14 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro

w/ Emery, Aaron Gillespie, Watashi Wa & Idle Threat:

08/16 San Francisco, CA – August Hall

08/17 Reno, NV – Virginia St. Brewhouse

08/18 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

08/19 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

08/20 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

08/21 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater

Norma Jean:

08/23 Roswell, NM – Liberty Theater (no Idle Threat)

w/ Idle Threat:

08/25 Lincoln, NE – 1867

08/26 Iowa City, IA – Gabes

08/27 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

Norma Jean:

09/08 Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest

w/ Emery, Aaron Gillespie, Oh, Sleeper & Salt Creek:

09/14 Tulsa, OK – Vanguard

09/15 Dallas, TX – Trees

09/16 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

09/17 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

09/18 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

Norma Jean:

09/23 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest