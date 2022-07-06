Metallica Are "Beyond Psyched" To Be Featured In Stranger Things Seasons's Finale - Vecna Actor Reveals Black Metal Bands Helped Get Him Into Character

Band Photo: Metallica (?)

If you were one of the millions to witness the finale of the fourth season of the Netflix hit series ‘Stranger Things‘ this past weekend, you’re already familiar with the metal moments that occurred.

Those who did see the conclusion of the last season could watch the series' character Eddie Munson's (actor Joseph Quinn) guitar battle playing Metallica‘s “Master Of Puppets” against the acolytes of Vecna, the main antagonist from the fourth season of Stranger Things.





Comment Metallica on their involvement:

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include Master Of Puppets in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away…it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?

It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”

The version of “Master Of Puppets” featured in the season's finale though was not the original studio version of the song, but an updated version featuring additional guitar tracks laid down by Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica bassist/vocalist Robert Trujillo.

Explains actor Jamie Campbell Bower (playing Vecna) how black metal bands helped influence getting into his character:

“When I was prepping for Vecna, to get into Vecna, I would use a lot of bands like Sunn O))), Carpathian Forest, Darkthrone, Mayhem. A lot of black metal kind of stuff that I just really latched onto and thought, ‘Wow, this is great.’ There’s also something about the sensitivity in the way black metal is made and their belief system which I really fucking vibe with.”