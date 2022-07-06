Wolves At The Gate Premiere New Live Video “Weight Of Glory”
The below live music video for “Weight Of Glory” has premiered online via YouTube as the latest offering in Wolves At The Gate‘s series of live performance clips:
Wolves At The Gate are currently out on the road with Memphis May Fire, From Ashes To New and Rain City Drive joining them as supports at the below remaining dates:
07/06 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
07/08 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
07/09 Kansas City, MO – Truman
07/11 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
07/12 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
07/13 Salt Lake City, UT – Grand at the Complex (no From Ashes To New)
07/15 Seattle, WA – The Croc (no From Ashes To New)
07/16 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom (no From Ashes To New)
07/17 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre (no From Ashes To New)
07/19 Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall
07/20 Pomona, CA – Glass House
07/22 San Diego, CA – Soma Side Stage
07/23 Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford at Virgin
07/24 Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent
07/26 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom
07/27 Austin, TX – Emo’s
07/28 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
07/30 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
07/31 Orlando, FL – The Beacham
08/02 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
08/03 Nashville, TN – Basement East
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ashenspire Release The "Law of Asbestos" Video
- Next Article:
Metallica Comment On ‘Stranger Things’ Involvement
0 Comments on "Wolves At The Gate Premiere New Live Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.