Wolves At The Gate Premiere New Live Video “Weight Of Glory”

The below live music video for “Weight Of Glory” has premiered online via YouTube as the latest offering in Wolves At The Gate‘s series of live performance clips:





Wolves At The Gate are currently out on the road with Memphis May Fire, From Ashes To New and Rain City Drive joining them as supports at the below remaining dates:

07/06 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

07/08 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

07/09 Kansas City, MO – Truman

07/11 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

07/12 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

07/13 Salt Lake City, UT – Grand at the Complex (no From Ashes To New)

07/15 Seattle, WA – The Croc (no From Ashes To New)

07/16 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom (no From Ashes To New)

07/17 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre (no From Ashes To New)

07/19 Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

07/20 Pomona, CA – Glass House

07/22 San Diego, CA – Soma Side Stage

07/23 Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford at Virgin

07/24 Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent

07/26 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom

07/27 Austin, TX – Emo’s

07/28 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

07/30 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

07/31 Orlando, FL – The Beacham

08/02 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

08/03 Nashville, TN – Basement East